AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,533,948,000 after buying an additional 126,443 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after buying an additional 1,011,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,900,000 after buying an additional 35,824 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,413,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,847,000 after buying an additional 73,051 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.09.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $310.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.74. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

