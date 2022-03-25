AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,380 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

STAG opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.34 and a one year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

