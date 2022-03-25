AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,710 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3,461.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Newell Brands by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Newell Brands by 4,444.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWL. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

