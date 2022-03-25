AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,458 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,686 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 232,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,234,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $99.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $126.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,314.56 and a beta of 0.28.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

