Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Aflac by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Aflac by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after purchasing an additional 369,258 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Aflac by 592.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 350,534 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Aflac by 164.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 349,454 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $64.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,088. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,765 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

