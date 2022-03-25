AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.41. 2,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirSculpt Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas.

