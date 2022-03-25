Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Stock Rating Lowered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital cut shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akerna from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akerna currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.45.

Shares of KERN opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.49. Akerna has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.49). Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akerna will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Akerna by 22.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

