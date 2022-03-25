Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.26. 212,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.22. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $95.83.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,348,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,892,000 after acquiring an additional 202,964 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

