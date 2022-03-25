Albert D Mason Inc. Has $873,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD traded up $7.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.41. 1,296,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

