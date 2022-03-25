Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 10,635 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. 888,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,387,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

