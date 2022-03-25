Albert D Mason Inc. Takes Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,385 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 447,035 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $10,461,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,809. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

