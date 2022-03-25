Albert D Mason Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.4% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.55.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,229. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.44 and a 200-day moving average of $273.12.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.