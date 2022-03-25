Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.00%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $180,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

