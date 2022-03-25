Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $454.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Align Technology exited the fourth quarter with better-than-expected results. The growing market adoption of the iTero Element 5D Plus imaging system appears promising. Impressive international performance across geographies also buoys optimism. However, Align Technology witnessed a 29.5% year-over-year increase in selling, general and administrative expenses and a 48.3% rise in research and development expenses during the fourth quarter of 2021. These escalating expenses are building pressure on the bottom line. On a sequential basis, Clear Aligner revenues were down in the quarter due to lower Invisalign volumes. Further, Americas shipments were down 7.9% sequentially, primarily due to the impact of the Omicron variant as well as a seasonally slower teen season. Align Technology has underperformed its industry in the past year.”

ALGN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $693.38.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $436.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.02. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $372.62 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,774,290,000 after acquiring an additional 223,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,602,000 after buying an additional 95,811 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Align Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after buying an additional 678,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after buying an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

