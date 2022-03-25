Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.56. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 2,944.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 163.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 126,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 24.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 61.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.