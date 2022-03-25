Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives $58.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

ANCUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS ANCUF remained flat at $$40.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $42.97.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

