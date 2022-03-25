Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.00.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$53.40 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$45.23 and a 12 month high of C$55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.41%.

