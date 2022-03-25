Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.43

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 75186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.