Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $206.25

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €206.25 ($226.65) and traded as high as €215.90 ($237.25). Allianz shares last traded at €212.85 ($233.90), with a volume of 1,109,732 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($267.03) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($263.74) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($285.71) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($302.20) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($291.21) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €249.83 ($274.54).
The business’s fifty day moving average is €215.15 and its 200 day moving average is €206.35.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
