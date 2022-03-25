Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,018,927 shares of company stock valued at $278,366,489 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.55. 126,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400,076. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $398.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.