Allred Capital Management LLC Has $10.18 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,378 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.47. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

