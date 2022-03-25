Allred Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after acquiring an additional 369,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after acquiring an additional 226,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,805,000 after acquiring an additional 109,180 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,064,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,600,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,886,000 after purchasing an additional 226,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.05.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.42 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.25.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

