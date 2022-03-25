Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,043,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,995. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $179.46 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.66 and its 200-day moving average is $209.62.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.