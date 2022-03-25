Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,711 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

