Allworth Financial LP Has $161,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,990 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,461,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after purchasing an additional 118,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.09.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $310.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

