Allworth Financial LP Sells 5,048 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

