Allworth Financial LP Sells 8,691 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XSHD stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.