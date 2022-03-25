Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Update

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, a growth of 891.7% from the February 28th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,577,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alstom from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alstom from €59.00 ($64.84) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alstom from €43.00 ($47.25) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

ALSMY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. 320,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

