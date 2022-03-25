Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $9.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altice USA.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 2,558,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,158. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $38.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
