Altimmune’s (ALT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

ALT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.28.

ALT stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 172.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

