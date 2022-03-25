Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €214.00 by Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €214.00 ($235.16) price target by Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.99% from the stock’s current price.

AAD opened at €147.60 ($162.20) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €153.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €170.62. The stock has a market cap of $843.99 million and a P/E ratio of 24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Amadeus FiRe has a 1-year low of €117.20 ($128.79) and a 1-year high of €206.50 ($226.92).

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

