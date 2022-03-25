Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €214.00 by Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €214.00 ($235.16) price target by Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.99% from the stock’s current price.
AAD opened at €147.60 ($162.20) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €153.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €170.62. The stock has a market cap of $843.99 million and a P/E ratio of 24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Amadeus FiRe has a 1-year low of €117.20 ($128.79) and a 1-year high of €206.50 ($226.92).
Amadeus FiRe Company Profile
