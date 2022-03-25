Ambrosus Trading 25.5% Higher Over Last Week (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $10.74 million and $140,813.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,872,937 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

