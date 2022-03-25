American Express (NYSE:AXP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $136.76 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.80.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

