American Express (NYSE:AXP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.41.
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $136.76 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.80.
In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
