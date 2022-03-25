American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Lowered to $44.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMH. KeyCorp began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

