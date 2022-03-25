American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Down to $56.19

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.19, but opened at $53.28. American Woodmark shares last traded at $54.21, with a volume of 5,403 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $839.49 million, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk acquired 2,031 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.71 per share, with a total value of $111,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,031 shares of company stock valued at $748,336. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American Woodmark by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

