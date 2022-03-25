American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $59.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $63.00. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $839.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $105.90.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk bought 2,031 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.71 per share, with a total value of $111,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,031 shares of company stock valued at $748,336 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,713,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,929,000 after buying an additional 62,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

