Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USAGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.95.

Shares of TSE USA opened at C$1.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$3.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$244.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98.

About Americas Silver (Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.