Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.95.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE USA opened at C$1.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$3.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$244.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.