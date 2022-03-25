AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.31 Billion

Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) to report sales of $57.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.60 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $49.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $237.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.19 billion to $237.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $249.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.32 billion to $250.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

ABC opened at $152.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.32. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after buying an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,726,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

