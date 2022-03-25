Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $238.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Amgen stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.79. 1,424,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,134. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.86 and its 200 day moving average is $219.24. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,930,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,507,000 after purchasing an additional 984,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 625.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after purchasing an additional 950,008 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

