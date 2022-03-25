Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.51. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,089.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 54,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

