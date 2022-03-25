Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.51. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.01.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.