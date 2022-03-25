Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,445 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after buying an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Analog Devices by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 130.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after buying an additional 4,395,168 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,204,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,525,000 after buying an additional 136,448 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.42. 11,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,332. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

