Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) to announce $31.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $33.12 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $25.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $140.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.90 million to $147.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $145.85 million, with estimates ranging from $140.16 million to $151.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 156,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $150.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.62. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $5.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

