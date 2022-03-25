Analysts Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Announce -$1.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.37) and the lowest is ($2.05). Carvana reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 271.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.86.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.44 and its 200 day moving average is $227.59. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $97.70 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of -92.91 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after acquiring an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after acquiring an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after acquiring an additional 468,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

