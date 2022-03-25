Analysts Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.68. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.59. 7,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,916. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $109.50 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.