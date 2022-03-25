Analysts Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will post sales of $21.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.50 million and the highest is $21.60 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $111.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $114.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $238.24 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $246.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover indie Semiconductor.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2,147.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after buying an additional 3,397,491 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,567,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,131,000. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INDI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 865,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $991.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $16.33.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.
