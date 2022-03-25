Analysts Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will post sales of $21.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.50 million and the highest is $21.60 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $111.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $114.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $238.24 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $246.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover indie Semiconductor.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $85,231.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 306,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,177 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2,147.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after buying an additional 3,397,491 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,567,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,131,000. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 865,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $991.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

