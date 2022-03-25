Analysts Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $574.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will report sales of $574.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $572.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.40 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $463.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $253.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Littelfuse has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

About Littelfuse (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.