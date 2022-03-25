Analysts Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $966.30 Million

Brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) to report sales of $966.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $986.30 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $461.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Research Partners raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

NYSE SAVE opened at $21.67 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,846 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 935,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 937,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

