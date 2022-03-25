Analysts Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Twilio posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 560%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.52.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,961 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $7.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,267. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $412.68.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

