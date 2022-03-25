Analysts Anticipate Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.46). Verona Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verona Pharma.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $38,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,136 shares of company stock worth $55,015. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $314.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.63. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

