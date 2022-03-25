Analysts Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.06 Billion

Analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) to post sales of $16.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.19 billion. Accenture posted sales of $13.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $62.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.66 billion to $62.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $66.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.52 billion to $70.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ACN opened at $325.29 on Friday. Accenture has a one year low of $265.80 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.74 and a 200 day moving average of $349.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

